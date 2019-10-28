Guapdad 4000 Explains Why He’s On So Many Songs From ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’

Bay Area rapper Guapdad 4000 is currently celebrating the release of his debut album, Dior Deposits, after a year that not only included an increased presence in the rap game, but also some pretty pronounced placements on one of the biggest projects of the year, Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III. The self-declared scammer is one of the few non-Dreamville guest rappers to appear on multiple songs — a fact he attributed to doing one thing to go against the grain in a new interview with Billboard.

According to Billboard, Dreamville sent out 343 invites, resulting in 142 total songs after the weeklong recording session in Atlanta. Guapdad appears on four of those songs — one as a member of Zoink Gang, which also includes Buddy, JID, and Smino — by virtue of his willingness to downplay his ego: “I really feel like I was on so many songs in the final because my focus wasn’t on trying to be the best rapper in there,” he explained. “Like, I already know I can rap. So my focus was on making the best records, the best songs, the best music, not just trying to out-rap. That’s why the cuts that I made lasted.”

That focus — and those bars — are on full display in the two Dior Deposits singles he’s released so far: “Prada Process” with 6lack and “Gucci Pajamas” with Chance The Rapper and Charlie Wilson.

Guapdad 4000’s debut album, Dior Deposits, is out now via TWNSHP, LLC. Get it here.