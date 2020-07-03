Last month, there were rumblings that Gucci Mane was growing dissatisfied with his label, Atlantic Records. Those rumblings were started by Mane himself, as he referred to Atlantic as “polite racist” and asked his followers if he should “go independent.” However, that situation seems to have been resolved, as he tweeted an apology earlier this week, tweeting, “I’m not going independent but so respect those who go that route I apologize for my rude harsh language lately I’m a do better #1017/Atlantic.”

Now his relationship with Atlantic has taken on a new dimension: The rapper has his own label now, The New 1017, in partnership with Atlantic. The first artist signed was Foogiano, followed by Pooh Shiesty, Big Scarr, and So Icy Girlz (K Shiday and Enchanting).

This news arrives alongside Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer, which serves as a celebration of the new label. Mane leads the first twelve tracks, and the aforementioned New 1017 artists feature throughout the project, as do Future,, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Key Glock, Ola Runt, Moneybagg Yo, and Big30.

Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer is out now via The New 1017/Atlantic Records.

