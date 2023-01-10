When it rains, it pours. Rapper Gucci Mane knows this, unfortunately, all too well. After his label’s 1017 Records, rising act Pooh Shiesty was sent to prison in April 2022, Bigg Scarr, another artist on his roster, unexpectedly passed away days before Christmas. As the Atlanta musician attempts to pick up the remaining pieces of his label, he has announced his upcoming So Icy Boyz: The Finale album. Unfortunately, his attention has been shifted elsewhere instead of focusing on the project.

The “So Icy” rapper has found himself amid a feud with his late artist’s siblings. Initially, Quezz Ruthless, Scarr’s younger brother, took to Instagram to share that despite Gucci’s promise to pay for the funeral arrangement, the family hasn’t received any assistance. In an Instagram live broadcast, Quezz said, “You said to [the family] you was finna pay for the funeral, then you lied,” later adding, “You didn’t have to lie! You ain’t have to go ghost, either. It was gonna get paid for either way. You could’ve just said you ain’t have the money. You don’t get no type of respect for that.”

Quezz alleged Gucci requested that Scarr’s 1017 chains be returned, to which he replied, “You not getting them chains. You ain’t even text and check on the family, but you text about some chains. I can’t believe you.”

Alexandra Woods, Big Scarr’s sister, seconded her brother’s claims on social media, saying, “Yes [Gucci] asked for the chains back, and no, he not getting them back!”

Gucci Mane allegedly asked Big Scarr’s family for his own chains back and said he could no longer pay for the funeral after previously promising to. pic.twitter.com/28tFD5aDYG — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 9, 2023

Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, took to her Instagram stories to upload a picture of a receipt for a payment to N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral in Memphis, Tennessee. In the post’s caption, Ka’oir wrote, “Payment directly to funeral home. Leave my husband alone.”

Woods later confirmed Ka’oir was telling the truth. Still, their contributions did not cover the entire funeral service. Stating in an Instagram live, “Yeah, Gucci sent $10,000, and somebody else had another $10,000. So it was $20,000 in all. We ain’t get the flowers. I don’t give a f*ck what nobody says. Like I said, Gucci ain’t help with sh*t.”

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.