Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’Oir Reveal They’re Expecting Their Second Child In The Most Adorable Way

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir’s family is growing by one. In a post shared to their one-year-old son Ice‘s Instagram page, which is managed by Gucci and Ka’Oir, the two couple revealed the news this past Friday.

“I’m gonna be a big brother,” read Ice’s post. In the post is a video clip of Ice pushing a Little Tikes car, with Gucci’s song “Mrs. Davis” playing in the background, notably, the lyrics, “Changed your name to Mrs. Davis, and our bond is super sacred / Let’s have another baby / Ice needs somebody to play with.” Also in the post is an image of a sonogram.

In an interview with Billboard last year, Gucci opened up about fatherhood, revealing that he enjoys the day-to-day challenges that come with being a parent.

“I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby,” said Gucci. “It’s not easy. It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gucci said, “Having a baby definitely made me less critical of my parents. Now I see that we’re all humans and do the best we can.”

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

