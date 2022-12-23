Big Scarr has died at 22. Earlier this afternoon, rumors started swirling about the rapper’s passing before his peers began posting heartfelt tributes. Details surrounding Scarr’s death are still to be released.

One of the rappers offering thoughts was Gucci Mane, who uploaded a series of photos of him with Big Scarr on Instagram. “This hurt I’m a miss you @bigscarr,” he captioned, confirming the tragic news. The pictures showed off Scarr’s fun side, from posing in front of the Bellagio fountain in Las Vegas to performing at a casino pool party.

“Ion wanna talk. Sorry if I don’t answer. I just can’t,” Scarr’s labelmate, Enchanting, posted on an Instagram story.

Other rappers, including Big30, are adding to the list of those mourning Big Scarr.

“When I dropped my first video. Actually, when I first did my first song is when I seen I could be able to do this,” Big Scarr, who was named an XXL Freshman in their 2022 class, told the publication earlier this year. “It was never a thing I wanted to do. I just tried the sh*t one time and it went. Just like my partner was saying, you ever had some sh*t going and you never paid attention to the other sh*t you were doing because this shit was bringing you in so much good sh*t?”

“It’s a thing like that,” he continued. “If you ask me, it’s been my time, but I ain’t rushing. I ain’t forcing nothing. I’m in my own lane. I feel like whatever comes my way is a blessing.”

