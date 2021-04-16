Gucci Mane’s new label venture, The New 1017, seems to be off to a hot start, with fans falling instantly in love with its first two artists Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. Now, Gucci’s turned his attention to the label’s next priority, Memphis rapper Big Scarr. The 21-year-old just dropped his debut tape, Big Grim Reaper, receiving support from his labelmate Pooh Shiesty and bossman Gucci in the accompanying video for “Ballin In LA.”

The video’s treatment sticks to the premise proposed by the title. In three separate scenes, we see each rapper soaking up the LA sunshine or patronizing one of the fine establishments serving either expensive sneakers or fine spirits. Lyrically, it’s a boastful track, with Gucci and Pooh utilizing slower, laid-back flows to complement Scarr’s souped-up cadence.

Big Grim Reaper is much the same, with thunderous trap beats backing Scarr’s street tales. Aside from New 1017 mates Foogiano and Shiesty, the tape also includes guest appearances from fellow Memphian Tay Keith and is a fitting introduction to the label’s latest priority artist. You can check out the tape here.

Watch Big Scarr’s “Ballin In LA” video featuring Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty above.

