In April, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years in prison. He was indicted on four firearms charges after a shooting incident in October of 2020 at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. Unfortunately, his time at the United States Penitentiary Pollock (USP Pollock) has been worse than he expected, according to Gucci Mane.

Gucci Mane made a post standing up for Pooh Shiesty yesterday, December 14, bringing awareness to the prison conditions. He posted a photo of text that read: “We do not pay attention to how inmates in the US are treated! @poohshiesty has been sent to a prison over 1500 miles from his home, 23 hr lock down and given empty food trays. USP Pollack should be investigated immediately.” In the caption he called for action: “This is unacceptable! #movepooh #prisonreform @potus @vp @kamalaharris.”

Shiesty seemed rather optimistic entering prison, making a post that read, “The biggest.. I just wanna thank all my love ones. Supporters. And fans for holding me down during these hard times. I wish I could be comingg home to yall today but this couldve been wayyyy worse, I will be back sooner than yall think ! But meantime new music dropping next week, blrrrd!!!” Hopefully Mane’s post will make some change.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.