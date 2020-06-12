Getty Image
Music

Gucci Mane Tweeted That He’s Leaving His ‘Polite Racist’ Record Label

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Atlanta trap music pioneer Gucci Mane appears to be upset at Atlantic Records and says he’s leaving his deal in a new tweet that called Atlantic “polite racist” in their dealings with him. “Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SoIcySummer,” he wrote before deleting the tweet. HotNewHipHop was able to grab a screenshot, however, which you can see below.

DatPiff was also able to grab a screenshot of another tweet referencing “the most polite racist ever,” so it’s possible that Gucci is referring to a specific person, but without any further comments from the man himself, there’s little info to go on. However, his ire doesn’t seem limited to just Atlantic, as another since-deleted tweet screen-capped by No Jumper podcast implored “all artists let’s go on strike. F*ck these racist ass labels. Burn them down too.” He included the hashtag #BlackExecsMatter, which may provide a hint to his beef as Black executive-level employees are few and far between in all corners of corporate America.

View this post on Instagram

‪Gucci Mane with a message‬

A post shared by DatPiff® (@datpiff) on

Gucci’s discontent may also offer some insight into Asian Doll’s previous posts wishing she wasn’t signed to Gucci’s 1017 Eskimo Records, as 1017 is also distributed by Atlantic. Gucci has released six studio albums and four commercial mixtapes under Atlantic, including Delusions Of Grandeur and East Atlanta Santa 3.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×