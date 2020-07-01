Gucci Mane is gearing up to release his latest project, Icy Summer, at the end of the week, on July 3. Ahead of then, he has dropped the tracklist for the album, and it’s a big one.

The project isn’t exactly a traditional album, as Mane isn’t the lead artist on all 24 tracks. Still, he has the primary credit on the first 12 songs, which ought to be equivalent to an album-worth of material. Aside from Mane, the project features contributions from Future, Foogiano, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Enchanting, K Shiday, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, Ola Runt, Moneybagg Yo, Big30, and Big Scarr.

This announcement comes after Mane aired out his grievances with his record label, calling them “polite racist.” Mane said he would be leaving Atlantic on July 3rd, which could mean Icy Summer is either his last project for the label, or his first after leaving it. Whatever the case may be, Mane also said last week that the release of his album would be accompanied by him announcing his “new situation.”

Check out the full So Icy Summer tracklist above.

