Gucci Mane Reveals His Wife Is Pregnant In A Heartfelt Message

Gucci Mane broke ground on his own label imprint last month by sharing the 24-track compilation record So Icy Summer. The rapper now has another exciting announcement, and it’s not about music. Mane has revealed his wife of three years is expecting a baby.

Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot back in 2017. Both had children from previous relationships, but the pregnancy announcement marks their first child together as a couple. Sharing the big news to social media, the rapper wrote: “My wife pregnant my life is great.” Neither Mane nor Ka’oir has revealed how far along she is but it seems as though they still have several months before the birth.

The rapper’s big news arrives following an apparent dispute with his record label. The rapper had referred to Atlantic as “polite racist” and asked his followers if he should go independent in a series of since-deleted tweets. The rapper later backtracked on his statements, apologizing for his “rude harsh language” and announcing he was taking his career with Atlantic to the next level by partnering with the company to create his own label imprint, The New 1017.

So Icy Summer is out now via The New 1017/Atlantic. Get it here.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.