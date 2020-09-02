Gunna didn’t release many music videos to promote his May album Wunna ahead of time, but he’s making up for it now. While he’d only released “Skybox” and “Wunna” by the time the album dropped, he quickly followed up with “Rockstar Bikers & Chains,” “Dollaz On My Head,” and “Wunna Flo,” with a double video for “200 For Lunch” and “Dirty Diana” landing most recently. Today, he keeps the hits coming with the video for his Lil Baby collaboration, “Blindfold.”

For the video’s straightforward concept, Gunna and Lil Baby borrow some on-the-nose inspiration from the buzzy Netflix original film Bird Box. The Atlanta duo wanders through a forest and a post-apocalyptic landscape while, yes, blindfolded before finding some surprisingly beat-up luxury cars and driving them — this is dangerous, please don’t try it at home — to a warehouse, where they remove their occular impairments and don their bling for a final performance sequence in the garage’s lounge.

In addition to promoting his own project, Gunna’s been spotted recently on tracks from British grime star Octavian (“Famous“), Texas XXL Freshman dropout Don Toliver (“Lemonade“), and North Carolina troublemaker DaBaby (“TLC“).

Watch Gunna’s “Blindfold” video featuring Lil Baby above.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.