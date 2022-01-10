After releasing his “FABEV Freestyle” to continue hyping up his new album, Cordae has revealed the star-studded tracklist. When From A Bird’s Eye View drops this Friday, fans can expect to hear features from rap icons such as Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Nas, as well as contemporary faves like Gunna and Lil Durk. The album also reunites the 24-year-old Maryland rapper with Stevie Wonder, with whom he previously collaborated on the 2020 single “Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate.”

From A Bird’s Eye View is the long-awaited follow-up to Cordae’s Grammy-nominated debut album, The Lost Boy. Previously released singles include the flex rap “Super” and the Lil Wayne-featuring “Sinister.” Although it will be his first full-length album since 2019, the former YBN member did drop the Just Until EP in April of 2021 to hold fans over until his new album. He also started his own record label, Hi-Level Productions, although he hasn’t revealed any artists or projects from it just yet. Cordae will support the album with a tour beginning in February.

In addition to his reunion with Stevie Wonder, From A Bird’s Eye View will also pair Cordae once again with lyrical mastermind Eminem, who recruited Cordae and Jack Harlow for the remix to his own 2021 single “Killer.”

From A Bird’s Eye View is due 1/14 via Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.