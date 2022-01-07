Nearly four years since the the third installment in his mixtape series dropped, the cycle is now complete as Gunna’s Drip Season 4 is officially out and available for streaming everywhere. DS4 arrives less than a week after Gunna announced the release date via an Instagram video trailer.

The list of features on Drip Season 4 is loaded, with appearances from a mix of usual suspects and new collaborators, including 21 Savage, Drake, G Herbo, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Yung Bleu, and Chloe Bailey. The single “Too Easy” also features an appearance from Future, with the “Too Easy (Remix)” bonus track featuring both Roddy Rich and Future.

Gunna confirmed that Drip Season 4 is indeed the final installment of the mixtape series, commenting on a photo of the album cover on Instagram with “DS4 EVER The Fourth And Final Installment.”

Stream Gunna’s new album Drip Season 4 above and peep the full tracklist below.

1. “Private Island”

2. “Pushin P” feat. Future and Young Thug

3. “Poochie Gown”

4. “Mop” feat. Young Thug

5. “Thought I Was Playing” feat. 21 Savage

6. “Pussy Power” feat. Drake

7. “How You Do That” feat. Kodak Black

8. “Alotta Cake”

9. “Livin Wild”

10. “You & Me” feat. Chloë Bailey

11. “South to West”

12. “25K Jacket” feat. Lil Baby

13. “Too Easy” feat. Future

14. “IDK That Bitch” feat. G Herbo

15. “Flooded”

16. “Life of Sin” feat. Meechie

17. “Die Alone” feat. Yung Bleu and Chris Brown

18. “Missing Me”

19. “So Far Ahead > Empire”

20. “Too Easy (Remix)” feat. Future and Roddy Ricch

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.