It’s been almost two years since Gunna dropped an album for the world to enjoy. That would be his 2020 release Wunna, which showed great growth in the Atlanta rapper’s career and became one of the more beloved rap projects of that year. So what’s next for Gunna? That would be the final installation in his trademark Drip Season mixtape series. The rapper released DS4EVER today and it comes with a healthy cast of guest acts, some of which fans expected and others they did not. An example of the former comes early on the album with “Pushin P” featuring Young Thug and Future.

The track is one Gunna used to promote DS4EVER and announce its release date. “Pushin P” is a braggadocios anthem that captures the three Atlanta-based rap stars in confident spirits thanks to their success in rap, their wealth, and their large collection of lavish items. Prior to the song’s release, Gunna somewhat explained the meaning behind “Pushin P.” “P don’t just mean Playa, P also mean paper too,” he said. “You could be pushing this P with paper too.”

In total, DS4EVER presents 20 tracks and additional features from 21 Savage, Drake, G Herbo, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Yung Bleu, Chloe Bailey, Nechie, Chris Brown, and Roddy Ricch.

You can listen to “Pushing P” in the video above.

DS4EVER is out now via YSL Records/300 Entertainment. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.