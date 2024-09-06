However, that hasn’t stopped fans from tying the WNBA star to another prominent Chicago figure, which would make her “ Hip-hop’s favorite rookie ” title stick. Users online are convinced that Angel Reese and “N o Guts, No Glory ” rapper G Herbo are secretly dating. Now, Angel Reese has opened up about the ongoing rumors. Continue below for more information.

Since the Bayou Barbie became one of the hottest players in women’s basketball, everyone has been trying to get a piece of Angel Reese . Fortunately for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky , she’s all theirs (at least until her contract is up). But on the romantic court, Angel Reese hasn’t appeared to publicly draft anyone to her roster.

Are Angel Reese & G Herbo Dating?

Yesterday (September 5), during the premiere episode of her new podcast, Unapologetically Angel, Angel Reese addressed those pesky G Herbo dating rumors.

Around the episode’s 31-minute mark, Angel Reese brushed off the public’s speculation. According to Angel, her relationship with G Herbo is more sibling than lover. In fact, she called out users online for pushing it further than that based on dull video footage circulated online.

“You didn’t see me in the car kissing this man,” she said. “So, where did y’all get [dating] from?”

Angel’s comments were in response to co-host Maya Reese’s mentioning of the pair being spotted riding around Chicago together (viewable here) in late June. Angel revealed that the night in question, she, Herbo and two friends, who were seated in the back seats but obscured by the tinted windows, were leaving popular nightclub Bevy. Earlier in the month, Angel Reese and friends attended Herbo’s concert at the United Center, where the pair then connected backstage (viewable here).

Angel went on to say that G Herbo has been like a big brother to her since getting drafted to the team. He’s helped her navigate the city and is a go-to support system with any help she needs securing anything locally.

But for those who doubt her story, Angel added why she wouldn’t date G Herbo. “That man has three kids,” she said. “I don’t do kids.”

Watch the full episode of Unapologetically Angel above.