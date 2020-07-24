At the top of 2020, Gunna began teasing what would eventually be his sophomore album, Wunna. Originally teased for a winter release, the coronavirus threw much of its promotional plans arie and forced the YSL rapper to head back to the drawing board to give the album a proper rollout. Months later, Gunna delivered the 19-track effort with help from Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, and more. Two months removed from that album, Gunna joins the recent industry wave and shares a deluxe version of Wunna.

Bringing a total of eight new songs to the table, the Wunna deluxe album sees Gunna working with some new names, one of them being Lil Uzi Vert. The two rappers bring forth their first collaboration since Gunna’s Drip Season 3 where they worked together on “At The Hotel.” Sharing another strong effort with the new track, Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert cruise unfazed on their new effort. The track is supported by its haunting production and the stop-and-go flow from Gunna and Lil Uzi.

As for the rest of the Wunna deluxe album, Gunna calls on Future, Young Thug (tallying his total appearances on Wunna to three), Yak Gotti, and Nav across the seven new tracks. Aiming to give the album a “new look,” Gunna opted to shuffle the original tracklist and randomly insert the new songs into the album for the deluxe rather than place the additions at the beginning or the end.

Listen to “Relentless” in the video above.

