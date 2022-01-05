The rollout for Gunna’s new mixtape, Drip Season 4, appears to be going smoothly. Just days after he announced the tape’s imminent release date — this Friday, January 7 — he revealed the elaborate cover art. Now, he’s also revealed the tracklist, which not only includes the previously released single “Too Easy” featuring Future and the remix with Roddy Ricch but also contains the collaborative track with Chloe Bailey he teased while refuting the dating rumors that circulated after he and the pop star were spotted at a basketball game together.

In addition to the above-mentioned tracks, there will also be guest appearances from a number of longtime collaborators and friends such as 21 Savage, Drake, G Herbo, Lil Baby, and Young Thug, as well as new collaborators Kodak Black and Yung Bleu. Clocking in at 20 tracks, the tape follows the contemporary trend of longer releases to generate more impressive streaming numbers.

Drip Season 4 will be Gunna’s first solo release since 2020’s Wunna, although he was extensively featured on the YSL Records compilation Slime Language 2 alongside the rest of Young Thug’s label signees. Ahead of the project’s release, the Atlanta native called it the final Drip Season tape.

Drip Season 4 is due 1/7 via 300 and Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.