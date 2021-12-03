Music

Gunna And Future Add Roddy Ricch To Their Boisterous ‘Too Easy’ Remix

Although Atlanta-bred YSL rapper Gunna has had a productive year as a featured artist on songs like “Repeat It” from Lil Tecca, “Butter ATL” with Ludacris, and his label crew’s solid compilation Slime Language 2 — including Uproxx Best Songs Of 2021 inclusion “Ski” — we haven’t heard quite as much from him on the solo side of things. However, in September, he did release the thunderous single “Too Easy” with Future, suggesting he might be spooling up for the follow-up to 2020’s Wunna soon.

Today, the hometown hero lent even more credence to that suggestion by releasing a boisterous remix to the track, adding the fitting inclusion of Compton rapper Roddy Ricch, who he previously worked with on both Wunna and Roddy’s debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The two certainly have established chemistry thanks to their similar, Young Thug-inspired sing-song flows, and Roddy’s slick boasts fit right in alongside his elders as he brags, “First time I called Elliot, Gunna told me to spend two-fifty / Now my chain cost half a milly and I’m plottin’ on a silly billy.”

Listen to Gunna’s “Too Easy” remix featuring Future and Roddy Ricch above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

