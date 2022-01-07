Music

21 Savage Insists Kanye Dumped Kim (And Not The Other Way Around) On Gunna’s New Album

It’s often said that there are two sides to every story and in the case of Kanye West’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, it looks like he’s sharing his side with friends and collaborators. Although the initial reports had Kim filing for divorce, citing many “little things” that made their differences more apparent, at least one of Kanye’s rapper homies believes it went the other way around.

On “Thought I Was Playing” from Gunna’s new mixtape DS4EVER, fellow Atlanta rapper 21 Savage uses the celebrity split as the subject for a twisted punchline: “SF90 cost a M, dumped his Glock like Ye did Kim.” Fans on Twitter who caught the line sparked a lighthearted but spirited debate about just who dumped whom.

Of course, both stars have since seemingly moved on. Kim has apparently been dating comedian Pete Davidson after remarking that she had no intention of reconciling with Kanye, and while Kanye has made repeated public overtures, even going so far as declaring that God would reunite the couple, he has since also been seen out with a new romantic interest. Actress Julia Fox, with whom Kanye had dinner in New York City, described their date in glowing terms, prompting some fans to give their skeptical impressions of the pairing, drawing comparisons with Fox’s character’s relationship in Uncut Gems.

You can check out the full song above.

