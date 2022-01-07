It’s often said that there are two sides to every story and in the case of Kanye West’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, it looks like he’s sharing his side with friends and collaborators. Although the initial reports had Kim filing for divorce, citing many “little things” that made their differences more apparent, at least one of Kanye’s rapper homies believes it went the other way around.

On “Thought I Was Playing” from Gunna’s new mixtape DS4EVER, fellow Atlanta rapper 21 Savage uses the celebrity split as the subject for a twisted punchline: “SF90 cost a M, dumped his Glock like Ye did Kim.” Fans on Twitter who caught the line sparked a lighthearted but spirited debate about just who dumped whom.

21 Savage references Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in his verse to Gunna’s “thought i was playing” off DS4EVER via @solarastar pic.twitter.com/4ogKF4NfC8 — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) January 7, 2022

21 savage said “I dumped this glock like Kanye did kim” — VIRGO 🏧 (@atmthefirst) January 7, 2022

21 Savage saying Kanye dumped Kim is simply bro code idc — burn that hard drive!!! (@kodeine_papi) January 7, 2022

I know 21 Savage itching for a Ye feature cause his ass lied talking about some “dump this glock like ye did kim” we know that’s not what happened son but it’s hard so i’ll let it slide 😭 — angsty jit wit good music taste (@yungfundipp) January 7, 2022

Uh excuse me did Mr. 21 Savage say “Dump this Glock like YE did KIM” on this Gunna album? Is that how that happened? Lol — Mankaprr (@Mankaprr) January 7, 2022

Actually wasn't Kim the one that dumbed Ye? — Kong (@konggotbagged) January 7, 2022

Of course, both stars have since seemingly moved on. Kim has apparently been dating comedian Pete Davidson after remarking that she had no intention of reconciling with Kanye, and while Kanye has made repeated public overtures, even going so far as declaring that God would reunite the couple, he has since also been seen out with a new romantic interest. Actress Julia Fox, with whom Kanye had dinner in New York City, described their date in glowing terms, prompting some fans to give their skeptical impressions of the pairing, drawing comparisons with Fox’s character’s relationship in Uncut Gems.

You can check out the full song above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.