After spending the recent months with Post Malone for the most part, Tyla Yaweh is ready to improve his stock as a solo act. To accomplish this, the buzzing artist calls upon Wiz Khalifa and Gunna for their new single, “All The Smoke.” The collaboration is a dark and cloudy effort that finds the trio proclaiming their preparation for all that life throws at them. Fast cars and a relentless drive push them to approach life with impenetrable confidence. Tyla leads the way with a melodic verse and Gunna follows suit with a healthy dose of his trademark slime for fans to enjoy. Coming through to close things out, Wiz Khalifa switches things up with a solid sixteen that adds life to the song’s brash production.

Prior to this song, Tyla Yaweh recruited Dame D.O.L.L.A. and DDG for a remix to his “Stuntin On You” track. He also joined Post Malone at a “top secret” location to perform their “Tommy Lee” collab at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Gunna recently joined internet Money and Don Toliver to perform “Lemonade” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon after releasing “Flawed” with Wale. Lastly, Wiz Khalifa’s last drop was the Big Pimpin mixtape which he released in September to celebrate his 33rd birthday.

Press play on “All The Smoke” in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.