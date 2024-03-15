According to Gunna’s acclaimed album, A Gift And A Curse, notoriety isn’t all it is cracked up to be. However, on his latest single, “Prada Dem,” featuring Offset, he doesn’t mind showing off the perks of popularity.

Gunna has much to prove as the official follow-up to “Bittersweet” and his first significant collaboration since the YSL RICO Trial. Fortunately for him, he’s no stranger to pressure. The pair lean heavily into the signature trap sound made famous in their Atlanta stomping grounds. For the official video, Gunna, Offset, and director Leff grace viewers with an exquisite look at an elegant lifestyle.

To complement the track’s luxury lyrics, the duo embark on an extravagant shopping spree. “I set the trend, I’m a trendsetter / I’m not a rat, still gettin’ cheddar / Audemars wrist, timeless / Certified factory diamonds / I’m the young n**** goin’ diamond / Prince, they call me Your Highness,” raps Gunna.

Never one to be shown up, Offset flexes his expansive fashion knowledge on his guest verse. “Turning up your b*tch, Cinderella / 2024 Margiela / Money in the wall, cartelin’ / Mansion in the hills, mall in it / Cold in a Saint Laurent chinchilla / Million when I walk, I can spend bigger,” raps Offset.

To take a page out of the Migos’ book, sometimes it’s OK to flex for a second when you are handsome and wealthy. With Offset on the road for his first solo headlining tour and Gunna slated to head back out soon, their grand isn’t in vain, as seen by the price tags they frequently pop.

Watch the “Prada Dem” video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.