Gunna Is An International Player In His ‘Whatsapp (Wassam)’ Video

In the video for his One Of Wun single “Whatsapp (Wassam),” Gunna makes international moves via video call as he jetsets all over, staying in contact with his friends, fans, and business partners all along. It seems that despite his misfortunes and setbacks in recent years, the message is that he’s still on top of his game and unstoppable as long as his contact list is full of people who pick up at a moment’s notice.

Ahead of the release of the album, fans speculated whether Gunna would take issue with Future, only to be stunned when he apparently shifted gears to take potshots at the reeling Drake. But Gunna’s probably too busy for beef; he’s currently seven shows into his Bittersweet Tour promoting his 2023 album A Gift & A Curse.

Watch the video for “Whatsapp (Wassam)” above and see the remaining Bittersweet Tour dates below.

05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum

06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival *

06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

* festival date, without Flo Milli