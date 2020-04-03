Gunna And Young Thug Make Sure To Be ‘Quarantine Clean’ On Their New Song

Joining the growing list of artists, which includes Cardi B and Kehlani, who have been forced to delay their upcoming releases due to the coronavirus, Gunna has had his upcoming album, Wunna, shelved for the time being as a result of the virus. Looking to keep the anticipation for the album high following the last month’s “Skybox,” he shared his new single, “Quarantine Clean.”

Bringing Young Thug into the mix, the two Atlanta-born rappers join forces yet another collaboration, adding on to their laundry list of songs together. Produced by Turbo, the song stands as a well-timed released aimed a bringing a bit of attention towards the coronavirus and self-isolation.

Young Thug has been a bit vocal with his frustrations with the coronavirus and its effect on the music industry, noting on Thursday that he was losing millions of dollars as a result of the virus. Thug continued to air out his frustrations on the track with Gunna rapping, “Why would a disease come around when you getting rich,” adding onto the line, Thug also made some rather insensitive comments about sexual assualt accusations saying, “Seems like when you getting money rape come easy for a b*tch.”

Press play on the video above to listen to “Quarantine Clean.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.