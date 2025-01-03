With the YSL RICO trial officially over, fans eagerly anticipated new music from Young Thug. The rapper’s first post-jail verse arrived today (January 3) by way of Lil Baby’s “Dum, Dumb And Dumber.” Supporters could expect a full-length project from Thugger soon thanks to a hint recently posted online.

Still, the chance of hearing Young Thug and Gunna together again is unlikely, as their friendship is seemingly on the outs. Users online speculate that Gunna’s plea deal could have contributed to the rift. However, today, Gunna’s former attorney, Steve Sadow, dispelled that rumor and shut down claims that the “Got Damn” rapper “dry-snitched” on Young Thug in the YSL RICO case.

“I was Gunna’s attorney, but I am NOT speaking on his behalf,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea.”

Sadow went on to explain the legalities behind the arrangement, writing: “Gunna’s plea could not and was not used at Thug’s trial, and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION. Over the last two years, from media reports, he has performed all over the world, achieved international fame and recognition, and earned millions of dollars.”

He then contrasted Young Thug’s deal with the courts. “Conversely, Thug went to trial and eventually pled guilty and nolo after spending 30-months in jail, received 15 years probation, with reporting conditions and is not even allowed to live in Atlanta,” he wrote. “THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF’ SAID.”

To wrap up his statement, Sadow slammed those who continue to label Gunna as a “snitch.” “Love the street rules and the dry-snitched comments,” he wrote. “Oh, the fake outrage, same old sh*t. Both were charged with RICO. Both faced 20 yrs in prison. Both pled to RICO. Regardless, I’m more than willing to accept the blame for the great deal.”