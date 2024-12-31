The YSL RICO case has come to an anticlimactic end. Fortunately, many of the parties that were tangled up in the state trial have been released including Young Thug, Gunna, Yak Gotti, and more. However, the aftermath is only just beginning.

According to AllHipHop, two of the “Dope Boy” rapper’s former defendant have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Georgia state officials. In the supposed filing, Young Stoner Life associate Shannon Stillwell and former inmate Nkenegen Hambrick want Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat & Chief Jailer John Jackson held responsible for alleged widespread neglect and unconstitutional treatment in Fulton County Jail.

The pair claim the jail’s overcrowding as well as its decaying infrastructure and unsanitary conditions are “inhumane and life-threatening” to detainees. Later in the document, they alleged higher ups in the jail leave violence unchecked.

During their time within the Fulton County Jail walls, Stillwell and Hambrick were stabbed multiple times. Stillwell says his two incidents were the result of “broken cell doors and an absence of security officers.” Hambrick echoed the same sentiments while claiming that “facility’s unhygienic conditions led to untreated infections” after he sustained 20 stab wounds.

In a statement to AHH, their attorney Michael Harper begged for U.S. Department of Justice to step in. “The Fulton County Jail’s management has not taken adequate steps to prevent violence, leaving detainees at constant risk of harm,” he said. “We are seeking immediate reforms to ensure no more lives are endangered within these walls.”

Representatives for Fulton County Jail have not yet responded to the lawsuit.