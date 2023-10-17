Here’s A Timeline Of Halle Bailey And DDG’s Relationship

Singer and actress Halle Bailey has had a big year. Back in May, she starred as Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. She also dropped her debut solo single, “Angel,” and is set to appear as Nettie in a remake of The Color Purple, which arrives in theaters in December. But her relationship with rapper DDG also has been making headlines. Like many high-profile couples, their relationship has been plagued with rumors. So, here is a timeline of their relationship so far.

January 2022 The two were first spotted together at Usher’s residency show in Las Vegas, where they appeared to be enjoying themselves watching the R&B legend perform his hits. Pictures surfaced of DDG with his arm around Bailey, as the pair appeared rather happy and cozy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) June 2022 Bailey and DDG attended the BET Awards, making their official red carpet debut. Bailey noted that she was looking forward to seeing her sister Chlöe perform, with DDG by her side, who she referred to as her “boo.” “I have my boo with me today,” Bailey said to Extra at the time. “We’re so excited. We’re gonna have so much fun just supporting Chloe. It’ll be great!” Later that month, Bailey shared a TikTok of her and DDG doing some vocal exercises. @hallebailey singing lessons with @DDG 🤣 ♬ original sound – halle

August 2022 Bailey and DDG attended Variety‘s Power Of Young Hollywood event together. October 2022 The couple attended the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala.

November 2022 Bailey opened up about her relationship with DDG in an interview with Essence. She recalled first seeing him as a YouTuber when both of them were younger. “I’ve been a fan of his for years,” she said. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them.” She said she had first seen DDG’s videos around 2015, but had forgotten about him for a time. He caught her attention once again when he started making music, and she remembers gravitating to one song in particular. “Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history,” Bailey said. December 2022 The couple attended the premiere of Avatar: The Way Of Water together.

April 2023 In an interview with British Vogue, Bailey reeled over a special kind of love, which she said was inspiring her creatively. “Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” she said. “What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they’re the center of your world. I like all of the scary feelings that come with that. I like the suspense, the not knowing what’s going to happen, and I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be going through in womanhood.” The interview was published shortly before the premiere of The Little Mermaid, and Bailey noted that being in the spotlight was beginning to make her feel uneasy. “There’s a lot of eyes on me now, especially with what’s to come,” she said. “And sometimes I wish I didn’t have so many eyes on me, especially experiencing something like this for the first time.” May 2023 The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters, and Bailey was busy with press this entire month. But as the hype started winding down, she posted a TikTok of she and DDG kissing — the video was captioned, “On my last day of press like…” @hallebailey on my last day of press like.. 🤣🤭😉 ♬ Beyonce x My Husband x Casa Di Remix – CasaDi

July 2023 This past July, DDG dropped a song called “Famous,” in which he seemingly addressed the press campaign for The Little Mermaid. On the song, he raps, “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a f*ck if that sh*t for promo / I don’t wanna see this sh*t no more Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? / You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no.” Fans suspected DDG was rapping about Bailey holding hands with her co-star, Jonah Hauer-King, during press appearances for The Little Mermaid. September 2023 Bailey and DDG were seen attending Diddy’s listening party for The Love Album in New York City together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɪ ꜱᴇᴇ ʏᴏᴜ ʟᴜʀᴋɪɴɢ, might as well follow😉 (@ddgandhalle) The couple also appeared at shows during Milan’s Fashion Week, notably at Dolce & Gabbana for their Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection and at the Gucci Ancora show. https://www.instagram.com/p/CxiQjMSrTOU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link