Over the past few days, there have been rumors (unsubstantiated ones, to be clear) floating around that The Little Mermaid star and musician extraordinaire Halle Bailey is pregnant. She hasn’t offered any clarification herself yet, but it looks like her sister Chloe Bailey has shared a reaction.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Chloe said, “Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth, thank you. Amen, hallelujah. ‘Bout to get me riled the hell up.” Somebody off camera said, “We don’t play about Halle.” Chloe added, “No. Like, what the heck? Period.”

Meanwhile, the two talked about making new music together in an interview with Elle that was published today. Halle said, “You can always expect new music from my sister and I,” and Chloe added, “I’ve been really inspired by that and just life: going out and experiencing people celebrating and having fun and just seeing what gets different types of people going. I can’t wait for my sister and I to put that within our own music, in our solo music and group music. It’s gonna be fun now knowing who we are individually more, and what we can bring when we come back together as a group — that’s gonna be really exciting.”