Disney’s live-action adaptation of their classic film The Little Mermaid is only a few short weeks away from its theatrical debut. At the helm of the movie is actress and singer Halle Bailey.

The public has been treated to her rendition of the score’s original song, “Part Of Your World,” and several trailers. However, last night (May 8), the stars of the project and a few other notable figures gathered for the film’s invited-only premiere in Hollywood, California.

One very special person in attendance was Jodi Benson, the original voice of the beloved Disney princess Ariel in 1989. Bailey’s casting has enraged quite a few people, including Fox News and its viewers. But overall, the public has been overwhelmingly supportive. One young fan at Disney World nearly brought Bailey to tears after their tight embrace. Having already seen the singer’s onscreen performance, Benson is another fierce support.

In fact, during an interview with ET, Benson shared that Bailey’s performance was so “brilliant” that she couldn’t contain just how proud she is of Bailey. “She doesn’t need any advice from me; she’s brilliant. I did the chance to meet her a few times and chat with her to tell her how proud I was of her. But I love that she has a purity of heart and a pure spirit. You can see that vulnerability, bravery, and that courage coming through, and it’s beautiful. I’m so thrilled for her, and I’m so proud of her,” said Benson.

The original voice of Ariel, Jodi Benson, gushes over Halle Bailey's "brilliant" performance in #TheLittleMermaid: "I'm so proud of her." pic.twitter.com/rxHwrOwRPY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 9, 2023

Benson wasn’t the only former Disney princess to sing Bailey’s praises. Actress Anika Noni Rose, who played Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana, shared this with the outlet, “[Halle] has a kind spirit, and I don’t think that’s gonna change.”

Princess Tiana herself, @AnikaNoniRose, praises Halle Bailey at #TheLittleMermaid premiere: "She has a kind spirit, and I don't think that's gonna change." pic.twitter.com/2dozs3DjkY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 9, 2023

The Little Mermaid is in theaters on May 26.