Here Are The Hangout Music Festival Set Times For 2023

The 2023 Hangout Music Festival will be headlined by Paramore, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and SZA this weekend “on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama,” as billed by the fest. Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and The Kid Laroi will also perform between this Friday, May 19, and Sunday, May 21.

The full schedule with everyone’s set times was shared by Hangout Fest on March 31, but here’s a refresher course now that it’s finally nearly time.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. local time for all three days. The festival boasts six stages: Hangout, Shein Surf Stage, Boom, Mermaid, Monster Beach Club, and Malibu Beach House. Each day will spread 26 artists’ sets across them.

May 19 will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, beginning at 9:30 p.m., on the Hangout stage. Ahead of that set, Lil Nas X can be seen on the Shein Surf Stage from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Thundercat will handle the Mermaid stage from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. The Boom stage will host GloRilla from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., and Russ will perform at Hangout from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

On Saturday, May 20, SZA’s headlining set is slotted for 9:45 p.m. on the Hangout stage. Paramore will perform on the Shein Surf Stage from 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. Flume is slated for a 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. set on Hangout, just as Sabrina Carpenter (6:45 to 7:45 p.m.) finishes on the Shein Surf Stage. Saturday’s other artists include AJR (5:30 to 6:45 p.m.), Kidd G (1:30 to 2:30 p.m.), Ferg (8:15 to 9:15 p.m.), and more.

The party will wrap on Sunday, May 21, with Calvin Harris (9:30 p.m.) and The Kid Laroi (7:30 to 8:30 p.m.) on the Hangout stage, while Shein Surf Stage hosts Skrillex (8:30 to 9:30 p.m.), Ashnikko (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.), and Noah Kahan (4:30 to 5:30 p.m.). Kevin Gates is slated for the Boom stage from 8 to 9 p.m..

See the full schedule and other information below. Tickets are still available here.

