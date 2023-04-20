The Kid Laroi took a moment out of his Coachella 2023 set last weekend to thank Justin Bieber, who was in attendance, for “changing my f*cking life.” Of course, the two friends collaborated on the record-breaking single “Stay” in 2021, landing Laroi his first-career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kid Laroi loves his Justin Bieber 🫶🏽🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/YK2tI3MGJy — LeoTheSizzler’s Butler 🐻 (@Balenciabiebs) April 16, 2023

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber during the show of The Kid Laroi at the second night of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/hJDRhAudur — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

Justin Bieber in the crowd for

Laroi’s set at Coachella, vibing

to “SAME ENERGY” 😁 pic.twitter.com/I85jwdwDpg — The Kid LAROI Updates (@thekidlaroii) April 16, 2023

Now, the Australian superstar is reflecting on just how much his life has changed. To start 2023, Laroi has dropped “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro),” “Love Again,” “The Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1),” and “I Guess It’s Love” en route to dropping The First Time, his debut album that Uproxx identified as one of the most anticipated albums.

We still don’t know when The First Time will drop this year, but Laroi shared today, April 19, that “Where Does Your Spirit Go?” will be his next single, arriving this Friday, April 21.

“This wasn’t in the release plans, but I played it this weekend at Coachella and I just felt like the time was right for some reason,” Laroi captioned his Instagram post and posted to Twitter. “This one means a lot to me. It’s super personal. It’s a song about loss, grieving and dealing with the thoughts and emotions that come with that. I pray for all of you who are going through something similar currently and I hope this helps you feel a little less alone in all of it. I love you guys, and thanks for everything.”

See Laroi’s posts below.

“WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?”

this friday 04/21

🤍 pic.twitter.com/4LK4Y8usws — charlton (@thekidlaroi) April 19, 2023

