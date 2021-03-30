It’s been over a year since the last in-person music festival took place in the US. However, with the roll-out of vaccines taking place across the country, festival organizers are confident that large-scale live music events will be able to return in the coming months. Hard Summer Music Festival is especially optimistic, as they’ve unveiled their lineup for this summer’s event.

The hip-hop focused festival has invited big-names to perform at their event. Headliners include Future, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, and Iann Dior. Other musicians have also been tapped to take the stage like Mario Judah, Snot, Rubi Rose, Dillon Francis, and Jauz.

The festival is usually held in Fontana, California, but this year, Hard Summer is headed to NOS Event Center in the city of San Bernardino the weekend of July 31 to August 1. The new location makes it possible to have a more spread-out event, taking place across five different stages. Organizers are making efforts to have COVID precautions in place for the event as well. In press materials, the festival claims, “Hard will be working closely with local officials to implement necessary safety precautions and will follow state and local health guidelines in place at the time of the event.”

HARD SUMMER 2021 ft. Special Guests. 🔥🔊 Passes on sale for $9.95 down this Friday at 10AM PT 🔗 https://t.co/s83XEylRsM We're making our debut to the newly expanded footprint at NOS Events Center July 31 + August 1, 2021. See you there. 👊🎉 pic.twitter.com/KPStVqaaRP — HARD Events (@HARDFEST) March 30, 2021

See Hard Summer’s full lineup above.

Hard Summer tickets go on sale 4/2 at 10 am PST. Get them here.

