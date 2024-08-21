Like all the great “he said, she said” disputes, this one began with a TMZ interview.

Earlier this week, the tabloid news organization shared an interview with Haliey Welch, a.k.a. Hawk Tuah Girl, asking her if any famous people have slid into her DMs since she went viral for her salacious suggestion on how to make a man go crazy in bed. She said rapper Yung Gravy messaged her “to take me on a date and I was like, nah, I don’t know about that.”

However, Yung Gravy denied this was the case — and he had the receipts to prove it. “Can’t be nice anymore, LOL,” he wrote on X, along with a screenshot of his interaction with Welch that makes it seem like she reached out to him first. Plot twist! But then Welch replied to Yung Gravy’s screenshot with one of her own (“Haha u messaged first”), showing that it was, indeed, the “Betty (Get Money)” rapper who made the first move, even if the move wasn’t asking her out on a date but instead inviting her to one of his upcoming concerts.

Welch acknowledged the miscommunication in a follow-up tweet. “Maybe I misread it…let’s call a truce Mr Gravy,” she wrote.

As for Mr. Gravy, he told TMZ that he messaged Welch because “I wanted to show her some love.” He continued, “I saw people hating on her and, you know, being mad negative. All she’s doing is talking about sex and doing it the right way. That’s what I do and no one’s mad about that.”

He also said that women deserve their own “hawk tuah.” His suggestion? “For all the boys out there, if I’m going down on a woman, we’ll call it the ‘splash stallion.'”

That could use some work, or better yet, it never comes up again and we all move on.