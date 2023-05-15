Here Are The Head In The Clouds Festival New York Set Times For 2023

This weekend, 88rising is bringing its Head In The Clouds Festival to New York for the first time, headlined by Indonesian singer Niki and Indonesian rapper Rich Brian. The Festival is set to take place this weekend, May 20 and 21 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. You can check out the set times below. The doors open at 2 pm, while the headlining sets will go on around 10 pm.

88rising continues to make its mark on the pop culture landscape as the first label dedicated to primarily marketing Asian artists such as Hong Kong rapper Jackson Wang, Thai rapper Milli, and South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI. 2022 marked the first year that the Head In The Clouds Festival began to put on overseas events, with one in Jakarta and another in Manila.

As 88rising founder/CEO Sean Miyashiro told UPROXX, “I never really think of us as a label, I think of us as a collective of artists. The label is just a function of putting out music. But before that, we are a collective of artists that want to put out good stuff. It’s about us all coming together, too. And that’s why Head In The Clouds Forever is so dope because that’s just a live, living, and breathing interpretation of what this company wants to be.”