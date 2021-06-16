HER has been a big deal since 2016, when she released her debut EP, HER Vol. 1. Over the years, the California-born artist has won a Grammy and an Oscar. Through it all, one of the only things HER hadn’t accomplished was release a full-length album, but that will change in just a few days.

Back Of My Mind, HER’s long-awaited long-player debut, will drop on June 18. After revealing its title and cover art earlier this month, the singer shared its tracklist with just three days until the album arrives. According to the Apple Music pre-save page, it’s comprised of 21 songs with contributions from Ty Dolla Sign, Hit-Boy, Cordae, Lil Baby, Kaytranada, Thundercat, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and YG. Previously-released singles, “We Made It,” “Damage,” “Come Through,” “Hold On,” and “Slide.”

You can check out the full tracklist for the album below.

1. “We Made It”

2. “Back Of My Mind” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

3. “Trauma” Feat. Cordae & Hit-Boy

4. “Damage”

5. “Find A Way” Feat. Lil Baby

6. “Bloody Waters” Feat. Kaytranada & Thundercat

7. “Closer To Me

8. “Come Through” Feat. Chris Brown

9. “My Own”

10. “Lucky”

11. “Cheat Code”

12. “Mean It”

13. “Paradise” Feat. Yung Bleu

14. “Process”

15. “Hold On”

16. “Don’t”

17. “Exhausted”

18. “Hard To Love”

19. “For Anyone”

20. “I Can Have It” Feat. DJ Khaled & Bryson Tiller

21. “Slide” feat. YG

Back Of My Mind is out 6/18 via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records. Pre-order it here.

