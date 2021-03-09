HER Organizes An Uprising In The Stirring ‘Fight For You’ Video

The video for HER’s “Fight For You” is here. HER’s soulful Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack single invokes the lasting legacy of the Black Panther Party, so it’s only right that the video does the same. Following a loose storyline, the video observes how the tragic cycle of state violence against Black Americans plays out across the decades, with a shooting in 1971 laying the foundation for an uprising HER and her father try to organize in 2021.

Using their shoe shop’s stature as a clear focal point of the community, HER delivers boots stamped “I am a revolutionary” to friends and family throughout the city, prompting former Panthers to remember their revolutionary calling. However, their activities attract the wrong kind of attention, causing the cycle to play out as it always has. Even then, hope is seen in a future generation that has already absorbed the lessons taught by the elder Panthers, proving that the system can kill a revolutionary but can’t kill the revolution.

HER previously performed the standout, Golden Globe- and Grammy-nominated track on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, while the Bay Area singer will also perform at the first-ever Black Music Collective pre-Grammy event highlighting the contributions of Black artists ahead of the main show on March 10. “Fight For You” also appears on the Oscars’ Best Original Song shortlist.

Watch the “Fight For You” video above.