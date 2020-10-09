HER is a versatile talent who has been nominated for a ton of Grammys and won a couple of them. She’s a heck of a guitarist, and she flexed her six-string abilities on The Tonight Show yesterday by facing off against Jimmy Fallon in a guitar solo battle.

Appearing virtually and backed by The Roots, HER ran through the solos from “American Woman” by The Guess Who (but more based on the Lenny Kravitz version), “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince, performing them all masterfully. However, it was really more of a bit than an actual contest, as Fallon was tasked with playing “Mary Had A Little Lamb” and “The NBC Chimes.” Needless to say, HER was declared the winner.

HER’s latest Tonight Show appearance comes not too long after her previous one. In February, she joined A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to perform, appropriately enough, “Me And My Guitar.” She also recently linked up with Jhene Aiko for a charity livestream performance of “B.S.” Meanwhile, not long after former First Lady Michelle Obama launched her Spotify podcast, HER found her way onto an Obama-curated playlist of songs that helped inspire the podcast.

Watch the guitar “battle” unfold above.