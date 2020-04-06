HER Launches The Weekly Livestream Series ‘Girls With Guitars’ With Celebrity Guests

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads and people are pushed to stay at home and practice social distancing, many musicians have opted to provide virtual entertainment for the isolating times. Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard hosts daily livestream concerts where he performs a range of covers and original music. Charli XCX previously curated a series of quarantine livestream events with special guests. Grammy-award-winning musician HER is following suit and launching Girls With Guitars, a virtual conversation with other female musicians.

Kicking off Monday at 8 p.m. EST, the Girls With Guitars livestream will be a combination of live performances and conversations. During each livestream session, HER plans to play music from her own catalog, as well as fan requests and covers. The singer will then invite an array of guest guitarists to perform and engage in a lively conversation about life and music.

Ahead of the Girls With Guitars series announcement, one of HER’s backup vocalists revealed the singer’s immense generosity. According to supporting vocalist Ajanee Hambrick, HER provided her entire crew with several months’ worth of financial support amid the pandemic. Because all tours have been halted for the foreseeable future, HER reportedly provided her whole team with some funds to get them through the lull in work opportunities for the next few months.

Girls With Guitars premieres 4/6 at 8 p.m. EST on Instagram live. Watch it here.

