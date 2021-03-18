Not only is Filipino tita-imitating Bay Area R&B singer H.E.R. a newly-minted Grammy Award winner but she is also a burgeoning movie star. She recently made her acting debut playing herself in Netflix’s new comedy Yes Day. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, H.E.R. stated her ambition to continue pursuing acting.

“I’ve been so focused on making music but I think it’s time now for me to go full throttle with acting,” she said. “I’m working on that right now, following my passion for acting.”

However, that doesn’t mean she’s falling back from doing music anytime soon. In fact, she may soon join her fellow Filipino entertainer Bruno Mars in his latest endeavor. Posting a photo to Instagram with Bruno, his Silk Sonic musical partner Anderson .Paak, and their “Leave The Door Open” co-producer Dernst “D’Mile” Emile, H.E.R. joked, “Tried to audition to be in Silk Sonic. Idk if I made the cut.” Both acts performed at the recent Grammy Awards, where H.E.R. won her first award for Song Of The Year for “I Can’t Breathe.”

And although she just got started on her acting career, she’ll still be competing for an Oscar at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, as she’s nominated for her song “Fight For You” from the soundtrack to Judas And The Black Messiah.

Read H.E.R.’s full interview with Entertainment Weekly here.