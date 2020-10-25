HER already has a number of impressive accolades in her short career. The Cali-based singer has two Grammy awards to her name as well as awards from the MTV VMAs and the Soul Train Awards, and on Saturday added an SNL performance to that ever-growing list. HER took the stage on the late-night show and graced viewers with silky smooth performances of a pair of her 2020 singles, “Damage” and her newest release, “Hold On.”

The “Focus” singer began her night by performing “Damage.” The performance found her recreating the music video that was paired with the song which she released earlier in the week. Later on in the night, she debuted her new single “Hold On” and made sure to bring her trusty electric guitar along with her to deliver the latter half of her impressive performances.

Her appearance comes ahead of what fans can expect to be her full-length debut album. Her 2017 and 2019 albums, HER and I Used To Know HER respectively, were both comprised of previously released EPs. HER’s SNL appearance comes after the singer became the first Black female artist to receive a Stratocaster guitar thanks to her and Fender’s new partnership.

You can watch her performances above.