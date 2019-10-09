Saweetie pampers herself in Hit-Boy’s new ‘No L’s’ video, released today by Def Jam. The “My Type” rapper joins the “Bezerk” producer to stunt in an opulent mansion in the new video as Saweetie flexes a choppy but steady flow to brush off haters and showcase the trappings of her hard-earned success. The single can be found on the soundtrack from Madden ’20, out now via Electronic Arts.

The “No L’s” theme is perfect for a sports game, as Saweetie boasts that she “lost a lot, but I came out with no L’s” and toasts with expensive champagne amid shots of her stalking the mansion’s halls wearing head-to-toe designer outfits. On the hook, the Bay Area rapper brags “I’m so icy, got that GG on my belt,” a play on her breakout hit “Icy Girl,” which took her from Instagram freestyle rap sensation to legitimate superstar. Now, “My Type” is dominating airplay; just last night, Saweetie gave an explosive performance of the hit at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Meanwhile, Hit-Boy has continued his impressive streak of hits, placing beats with Roddy Ricch and the late Nipsey Hussle (“Racks In The Middle”), Juice WRLD (five tracks on Death Race For Love), and Nas (“Royalty” from The Lost Tapes II), in addition to producing a joint EP with SOB X RBE, Family Not A Group.

