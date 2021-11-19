Hit-Boy Teases A New Cordae Song He Produced Featuring Lil Wayne

It looks like Lil Wayne has made good on his promise to feature on Cordae‘s upcoming sophomore album, according to a teaser of the music video posted by Hit-Boy, who produced the track. Hit teased the new song with a tweet featuring a clip taken during the video’s shoot from just off-camera, in which Cordae and Wayne wear matching peacoats and rap to the camera surrounded by a crew of men in outfits nodding to the Black Nationalist movements of the 1970s.

New Cordae and Lil Wayne otw produced by me pic.twitter.com/Zc8fFaIoXx — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) November 19, 2021

Lil Wayne first expressed interest in appearing on Cordae’s new album back in May of 2020, when Cordae appeared as a guest on Wayne’s Young Money Radio podcast. Wayne told Cordae, “All you gotta do is text me the song, I’ll murder it and send you the finger so you know it’s dead.” At the time, Cordae was just working on songs for the project, saying, “I’m like 50 songs in. I’m just trying to cut it down.”

A year — and a name change — later and Cordae seems to be gearing up for the eventual release, dropping a freestyle to Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” telling fans they are “not ready” for it, dropping a new single, “Super,” showing off his sharpened pen game, and appearing on Desus & Mero to kick off his press promotion. Judging from the snippet shared by Hit-Boy, it’s going to build on the blueprint laid down by his debut The Lost Boy, with a renewed focus on both bars and smooth production from some of the most notable names in the game.