“Hot Girl Summer” is so big that Megan Thee Stallion is trying to get the phrase trademarked, and that process began even before the song was released. When the song actually came out a month ago, naturally, it topped some charts. The single has proven to be a real conversation-starter, and now producer Hitmaka is joining in on the conversation with his response to the viral track, “Thot Box.”

He recruited a big lineup to help him out on the song: Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, YBN Nahmir, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Tyga. Hitmaka says of the track, “Throughout my career, I’ve always been able to put records together for different people. Once I had the hook, I knew who I wanted on it. I got Nahmir, Meek, 2 Chainz, Tyga, and A Boogie. Everybody was feeling it. They say, ‘It’s a hot girl summer,’ so we had to tell the other side of the story from the male perspective. We love all women. You watch, the girls are going to love this. […] It’s going to be a takeover. I’m excited for hits, more hits — and more hits.”

This song is the latest in a series of wins for Meek Mill. His original criminal case was closed recently, meaning that his legal situation has finally been resolved. Meanwhile, he appears on Post Malone’s new album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which was released today.

Watch the lyric video for “Thot Box” above.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.