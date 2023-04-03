Cardi B And Ice Spice Lead The Way For Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2023 Lineup

Festival season is in full swing. The latest long-running fest to announce its summer lineup is New York’s Hot 97 Summer Jam. Moving this year to Elmont, New York’s UBS Arena (home of the NHL’s New York Islanders), the one-day festival is scheduled for June 4 with tickets going on sale Saturday, April 8 at 10 am.

It’s a true hometown showcase this year, with Cardi B headlining and a full list of hip-hop it-girls — Coi Leray, Ice Spice, and Lola Brooke — from the tri-state area looking to make an impact. Meanwhile, Bronx natives French Montana and Lil Tjay and Brooklynite Fivio Foreign will round out the lineup, along with a Hip-Hop 50 tribute from Yonkers’s own The Lox. The only out-of-towner on the bill is GloRilla, a fitting addition alongside some of the other ladies on the lineup.

As of right now, it’s looking like Summer Jam is going to be Cardi B’s first festival headlining set since the pandemic, while it’ll be the biggest hometown show yet for Ice Spice and Lola Brooke. It’ll also mark an important opportunity for them since Rolling Loud New York was unfortunately canceled at the last minute this year.

For more information about Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023, check out the official website.