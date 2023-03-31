Coi Leray’s ‘Official Last Remix’ Of ‘Players’ Features Tokischa

Coi Leray presented SZA with the Woman Of The Year honor at Billboard‘s 2023 Women In Music event at the start of March. Leray is moving like she wants that Women Of The Year title for herself in 2024 — from her inclusion in Hulu’s RapCaviar Presents and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” remix to continuing to refresh her November 2022 single “Players.”

“Players” already got a remix featuring Busta Rhymes, but Leray isn’t stopping there. When you keep hitting home runs, why stop swinging? She just dropped another “Players” remix featuring the rising Dominican star Tokischa.

“The official last remix,” Leray wrote on Instagram, complete with three fire emojis. “I NEED ALL MY LATINAS TO GO CRAZY THIS WEEKEND.”

“Diamond chain, that’s my bestie / Trust nobody, these b*tches is messy,” Tokischa raps in English, seamlessly transitioning from her Spanish bars. “Big ass smile, my mouth gotta bling / Thinkin’ ’bout money, not thinkin’ ’bout him / Soy la perra, you already know me / Wanna eat my ass en mi penthouse suite.”

“Players” became Leray’s first-ever Billboard Hot 100 top-10 hit, slotting in at No. 9 on the chart dated April 1. She celebrated the news with an Instagram reel set to Tee Grizzley’s “Winning” captioned, “Top 10 [five heart emojis, three party popper emojis] thank you again for all your support! each and every one of you [prayer hands emoji].”

Listen to the revamped version of “Players” above.