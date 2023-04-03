Cardi B is one of the most sex-positive entertainers out there; “WAP” is all about being biologically prepared for intercourse, after all. That said, Cardi believes that when it comes to frequency of the act, it reaches a point where it’s “not a flex” anymore.

In an Instagram Story video shared on March 31 (as HipHopDX notes), Cardi addressed women who say they’re having sex “three times a day.” Cardi clarified that surely doesn’t mean three times a day every day,

If your man wanna have sex with you four, five times a day […] and we do that every single day, it’s like, girl, your mans is on percs. Your mans is on percs or your man is trying to convince himself that he likes p*ssy.” She added, “That is not a flex. Go stitch your p*ssy up. Go stitch your p*ssy up. Your man is sick.”

On a more family-friendly note, Cardi recently revealed that she, Offset, and their kids Kulture and Wave are set to star in Baby Shark’s Big Movie. In February, she also spoke about the positive experience she had doing community service.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.