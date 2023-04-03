cardi b grammys 2023
Getty Image
Music

Having Sex Multiple Times A Day Is Actually ‘Not A Flex,’ Cardi B Explained: ‘Your Man Is Sick’

Cardi B is one of the most sex-positive entertainers out there; “WAP” is all about being biologically prepared for intercourse, after all. That said, Cardi believes that when it comes to frequency of the act, it reaches a point where it’s “not a flex” anymore.

In an Instagram Story video shared on March 31 (as HipHopDX notes), Cardi addressed women who say they’re having sex “three times a day.” Cardi clarified that surely doesn’t mean three times a day every day,

If your man wanna have sex with you four, five times a day […] and we do that every single day, it’s like, girl, your mans is on percs. Your mans is on percs or your man is trying to convince himself that he likes p*ssy.” She added, “That is not a flex. Go stitch your p*ssy up. Go stitch your p*ssy up. Your man is sick.”

On a more family-friendly note, Cardi recently revealed that she, Offset, and their kids Kulture and Wave are set to star in Baby Shark’s Big Movie. In February, she also spoke about the positive experience she had doing community service.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×