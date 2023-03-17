Rolling Loud is pulling the plug on its New York event this year. The organizers shared a statement on Instagram, explaining that “due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023.”

While the statement doesn’t go into details, it does promise that the festival will return when it’s more feasible to do so, while encouraging fans to attend the Miami festival in July. Although Rolling Loud New York was one of the festival’s most notable events in 2021 and 2022, it was also the one most plagued by outside interference, as NYPD blocked a number of local acts from taking the stage amid Mayor Eric Adams’ intifada against drill music, and rappers like ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and 21 Savage had their sets cut short or canceled altogether.

Fortunately, Rolling Loud continues to expand internationally, with events planned this year in Germany, Portugal, Thailand, and The Netherlands. Perhaps they’re just stretched thin for the time being, but hopefully, they’ll be able to come back better than ever next year. You can see the statement and the social media post announcement below.