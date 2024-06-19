Since the hip-hop blog era of the late aughts and early 2010s, Kendrick Lamar has been a prominent force in the rap game. With over a decade of putting out hits and earning coveted accolades, Lamar has built quite a catalog.
Last week, Lamar announced The Pop Out — Ken And Friends, a special concert featuring sets by Lamar and “friends,” as well as Mustard and DJ Hed, who will be bringing soon-to-be-revealed “friends” of their own. Given Lamar’s impressive discography, and Mustard and Hed’s prolific catalog of beats, this show will be one to tune into. So buckle up, because we’re in for a long ride.
How long will Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out concert be?
According to a promotional poster, The Pop Out will kick off tomorrow (June 19) at 4 p.m. PT and wrap around 7 p.m. PT, thus, making the show three hours long.
The show will take place at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, however, fans without tickets will be able to stream the three-hour show courtesy of Amazon Music. Livestreams will be available through Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.
With the impressive run Lamar has had this summer, especially with the Mustard-produced “Not Like Us,” fans are not going to want to miss this concert.