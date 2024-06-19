How Long Will Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out’ Concert Be?

Since the hip-hop blog era of the late aughts and early 2010s, Kendrick Lamar has been a prominent force in the rap game. With over a decade of putting out hits and earning coveted accolades, Lamar has built quite a catalog.

Last week, Lamar announced The Pop Out — Ken And Friends, a special concert featuring sets by Lamar and “friends,” as well as Mustard and DJ Hed, who will be bringing soon-to-be-revealed “friends” of their own. Given Lamar’s impressive discography, and Mustard and Hed’s prolific catalog of beats, this show will be one to tune into. So buckle up, because we’re in for a long ride.