How Much Are Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Black Olive’ Sneakers?

Travis Scott dropped Utopia in late July, and he’s currently bringing his Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour across North America. He also possesses the key to every sneakerhead’s ultimate utopia every time he collaborates with Jordan Brand. In October, he unleashed the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Neutral Olive, and it would appear that he’s preparing another drop for around the same time next year.

The rumor mill was ignited by zSneakerHeadz sharing a “first look at the 2024 Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low OG” in the “Black/Olive” colorway. The source also noted that Scott is eyeing a fall 2024 release.

That is all we know, and it’s not much. If this speculative information is correct, then the new pair will be in the same vein as the olive-colored Air Jordan 1 Low that arrived this April. According to the Nike listing, the Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Medium Olive” retailed at $150, while the aforementioned “Neutral Olive” Air Jordan 1 Love Golf went for $170. It wouldn’t be totally off-base to use those prices to ballpark what the rumored Air Jordan 1 Low OG might cost you if/when it becomes available. (That is not to speak of the exorbitant prices on resale sites.)