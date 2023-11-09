Travis Scott’s five-year-old daughter, Stormi, stole the show when his Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour hit SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, November 5. That adorable highlight came after Scott impressively set the record for “best single-day merch sales” at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, which was on par for a tour in support of a No. 1 album, Utopia.

The tour began (after a drawn-out will-he-won’t-he preamble) on October 11 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. At the time, we relayed Scott’s opening night setlist — as well as the setlist for his opener, Teezo Touchdown – but there have been a few tweaks between then and his most recent show at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday, November 8.

Check out Scott’s setlist from his Seattle show (as chronicled by fans on setlist.fm) and his remaining dates below.

1. “Hyaena”

2. “Thank God”

3. “Modern Jam” (With Teezo Touchdown)

4. “Aye” (Lil Uzi Vert cover)

5. “sdp interlude”

6. “Drugs You Should Try It”

7. “Sirens”

8. “Praise God” (Kanye West cover)

9. “God’s Country”

10. “My Eyes”

11. “Butterfly Effect”

12. “Highest In The Room”

13. “Mamacita”

14. “Circus Maximus”

15. “Mafia”

16. “I Know ?”

17. “90210”

18. “Meltdown”

19. “Topia Twins”

20. “No Bystanders”

21. “Fe!n”

22. “Fe!n” (Played again)

Encore

23. “Antidote”

24. “Sicko Mode”

25. “Love Galore” (SZA cover)

26. “Goosebumps”

27. “Telekinesis”

11/10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

11/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/18 — Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

11/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

11/29 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

12/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

12/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/21 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/28 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12/29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.