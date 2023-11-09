Travis Scott’s five-year-old daughter, Stormi, stole the show when his Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour hit SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, November 5. That adorable highlight came after Scott impressively set the record for “best single-day merch sales” at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, which was on par for a tour in support of a No. 1 album, Utopia.
The tour began (after a drawn-out will-he-won’t-he preamble) on October 11 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. At the time, we relayed Scott’s opening night setlist — as well as the setlist for his opener, Teezo Touchdown – but there have been a few tweaks between then and his most recent show at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday, November 8.
Check out Scott’s setlist from his Seattle show (as chronicled by fans on setlist.fm) and his remaining dates below.
1. “Hyaena”
2. “Thank God”
3. “Modern Jam” (With Teezo Touchdown)
4. “Aye” (Lil Uzi Vert cover)
5. “sdp interlude”
6. “Drugs You Should Try It”
7. “Sirens”
8. “Praise God” (Kanye West cover)
9. “God’s Country”
10. “My Eyes”
11. “Butterfly Effect”
12. “Highest In The Room”
13. “Mamacita”
14. “Circus Maximus”
15. “Mafia”
16. “I Know ?”
17. “90210”
18. “Meltdown”
19. “Topia Twins”
20. “No Bystanders”
21. “Fe!n”
22. “Fe!n” (Played again)
Encore
23. “Antidote”
24. “Sicko Mode”
25. “Love Galore” (SZA cover)
26. “Goosebumps”
27. “Telekinesis”
11/10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
11/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/18 — Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center
11/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
11/29 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
12/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
12/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/21 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/28 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
12/29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.