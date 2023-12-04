It’s time to shine the hypebeast signal; Travis Scott (apparently) has a new set of Jordan 1s coming. This time, he’s once again dabbling in an olive-based color scheme, inverting the blocking on the popular original pair he released back in April. The “Black Olive” colorway swaps the white and olive details from that shoe, putting the white on the Swoosh and the olive on the majority of the upper. While the prior white pair was a women’s exclusive, Nike/Jordan has yet to reveal whether that same restriction will apply this time around.

According to SneakerNews, the most reliable source at the moment, this pair is rumored to have a release sometime next fall. The blog also has images of a sample pair, courtesy of Instagram.

This is the third pair of Air Jordan 1 low-tops that Scott has collaborated on with Nike/Jordan, most recently releasing the “Neutral Olive” golf shoe in October. They were released through a few golf shops, with one store even requiring customers to hit a 200-yard drive before being added to its lottery.

Meanwhile, the Travis Scott shoe fans have been hankering for since its announcement earlier this year is finally dropping soon. Scott’s version of tennis legend John McEnroe’s signature Mac Attack is set to drop on December 19th. May the odds be ever in your favor.